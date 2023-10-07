Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Citigroup worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $40.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.