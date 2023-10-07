Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.20 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 28.6% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Children’s Place by 370.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 91,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $890,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

