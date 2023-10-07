China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.49. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 40,574 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Read More

