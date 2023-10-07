Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stake Lessened by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $119.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

