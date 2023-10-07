Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.45 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

