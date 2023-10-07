Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 11,100 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $243,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 884,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,441,077.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,230.00.

CTRN opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.26. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Citi Trends by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citi Trends by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

