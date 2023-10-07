Citigroup Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $450.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $448.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $373.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.24. Linde has a 52 week low of $266.22 and a 52 week high of $393.67. The company has a market capitalization of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

