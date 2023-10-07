Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Director Robert Joseph Marino Sells 2,263 Shares

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $104,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,787.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Joseph Marino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Robert Joseph Marino sold 535 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Robert Joseph Marino sold 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Robert Joseph Marino bought 359 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,937.25.

On Friday, August 18th, Robert Joseph Marino bought 641 shares of Citizens Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,492.25.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $46.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.35. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the first quarter worth $99,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CZFS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Citizens Financial Services

About Citizens Financial Services



Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

