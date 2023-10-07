Clean Earth Acquisitions (NASDAQ:CLINU) Trading Up 1%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.77. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $7,530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $4,618,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $4,518,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the first quarter worth $3,363,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

