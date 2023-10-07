Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 17,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLH opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $178.33.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total transaction of $202,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

