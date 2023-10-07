Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD opened at $0.88 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

