Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of CWEN opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

