Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Shares of CLX opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

