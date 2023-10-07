Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Clorox also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.40-0 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox
Clorox Stock Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.
Insider Transactions at Clorox
In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
