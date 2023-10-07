Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25-1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Clorox also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$0.40-0 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. Clorox has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.