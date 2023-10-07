Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Up to $34.63

Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $35.52. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 5,775 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.77 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

See Also

