Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comerica from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

