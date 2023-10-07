Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 227,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of IQI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $10.38.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
