Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $13.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

