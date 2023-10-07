Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,358 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $236.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.60.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.64.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

