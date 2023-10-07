Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $45.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

ROAD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Construction Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

ROAD stock opened at $40.25 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

