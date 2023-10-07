Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Cooper-Standard Price Performance
Shares of CPS stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. Cooper-Standard has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $22.74.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $723.74 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cooper-Standard Company Profile
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.
