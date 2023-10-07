Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Shares Down 10.1%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 30,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 43,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Core Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 20th.
Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.
