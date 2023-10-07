Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

