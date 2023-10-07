Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $619.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $557.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average of $527.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

