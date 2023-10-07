CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Shares of CBAY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $21,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

