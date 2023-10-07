Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 11.4 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 55,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.