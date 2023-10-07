DA Davidson Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $142.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $159.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

HELE stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

