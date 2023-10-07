DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

NYSE:DVA opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.97. DaVita has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.42. DaVita had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $997,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,276,847.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,373,000. Amundi increased its holdings in DaVita by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in DaVita by 6,031.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 360,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DaVita by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

