Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 116,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 132,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.20.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

