DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 113,587 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,587 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $52,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 129,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.