DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 151,639 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 177.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,639 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of Darden Restaurants worth $39,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 63.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $34,972,024. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

