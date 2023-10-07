DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Fastenal worth $35,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

