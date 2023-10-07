DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $35,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 116,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $108.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

