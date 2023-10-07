DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,890 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.21% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $44,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $201.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $222.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

