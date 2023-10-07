DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Chubb stock opened at $209.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.71. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.32 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

