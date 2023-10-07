DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.61% of Chemed worth $48,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 5.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Chemed by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Chemed by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $516.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $574.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.07.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHE

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.