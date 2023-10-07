DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 1.30% of Werner Enterprises worth $36,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

