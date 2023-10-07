DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $50.80 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $50,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

