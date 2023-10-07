DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $62.18 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.23% of American Water Works worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

