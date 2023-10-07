DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $35,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.08, for a total value of $202,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,956 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $162.00 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $178.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

