DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 32,325 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Sun Life Financial worth $52,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLF

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.