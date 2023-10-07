DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 46,639 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $32,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $29.14 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

