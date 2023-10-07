DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Waters worth $39,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 33.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,262,000 after acquiring an additional 131,883 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.9% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 36.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Waters by 22.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Waters Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WAT stock opened at $267.40 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $353.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.49.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.