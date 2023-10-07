DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 33,478 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 150.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.7801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

