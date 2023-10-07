DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 522,612 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 522,612 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 122.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,739,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,907 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,377,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after buying an additional 994,228 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in AT&T by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in AT&T by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE T opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.