Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Lowered to $54.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,286,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

