Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DLA stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $17.39.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.29. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. Analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.
