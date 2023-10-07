Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

