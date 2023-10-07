DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Friday, July 28th.

DHI Group Stock Up 6.3 %

DHX stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 million, a PE ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 101,782 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DHI Group by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

