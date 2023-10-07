Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 281,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 121,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

